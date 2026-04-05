403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Twelve Treated For Respiratory Distress In Aqaba Industrial Zone, Says PSD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, April 5 (Petra) -- Twelve people were treated for respiratory difficulties in Aqaba's southern industrial zone on Sunday evening following an increase in airborne dust and industrial emissions, authorities said.
A spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Civil Defense teams responded to reports of breathing distress among workers and residents in the area. Initial investigations and air quality tests attributed the incident to high concentrations of dust carrying factory emissions.
Officials confirmed that no chemical or gas leaks were detected within the industrial facility or the surrounding area.
The affected individuals were evacuated to Prince Hashem Military Hospital, where medical staff described their conditions as stable to moderate.
Joint specialized teams from the Civil Defense, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the Ports Corporation, and a hazardous materials unit conducted comprehensive inspections of all nearby factories.
The spokesperson reaffirmed that the technical sweeps found no evidence of hazardous material leaks, concluding that the incident was caused by atmospheric conditions mixing with standard industrial output.
Aqaba, April 5 (Petra) -- Twelve people were treated for respiratory difficulties in Aqaba's southern industrial zone on Sunday evening following an increase in airborne dust and industrial emissions, authorities said.
A spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Civil Defense teams responded to reports of breathing distress among workers and residents in the area. Initial investigations and air quality tests attributed the incident to high concentrations of dust carrying factory emissions.
Officials confirmed that no chemical or gas leaks were detected within the industrial facility or the surrounding area.
The affected individuals were evacuated to Prince Hashem Military Hospital, where medical staff described their conditions as stable to moderate.
Joint specialized teams from the Civil Defense, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the Ports Corporation, and a hazardous materials unit conducted comprehensive inspections of all nearby factories.
The spokesperson reaffirmed that the technical sweeps found no evidence of hazardous material leaks, concluding that the incident was caused by atmospheric conditions mixing with standard industrial output.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment