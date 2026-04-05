UAE Air Defenses Intercept Iranian Missiles And Drones No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, April 5 (Petra) -- United Arab Emirates air defenses intercepted nine ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and 50 drones launched from Iran on Sunday, according to the official Emirates News Agency.Military authorities confirmed that no fatalities or injuries were recorded during the latest wave of attacks over the past several hours.The interceptions are part of a broader escalation that began on Feb. 28. Since the start of the Iranian hostilities, Emirati air defenses have engaged a total of 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles, and 2,191 drones.Official figures indicate that the ongoing conflict and the military's high state of readiness in repelling these attacks have resulted in the deaths of two members of the UAE Armed Forces and one Moroccan civilian contractor.Additionally, 10 civilians have been killed and 217 people of various nationalities injured since the hostilities commenced late last month. Emirati officials stated that reconnaissance and defense operations remain at peak levels to protect the country's airspace and population centers.