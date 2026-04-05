FM Affirms Strong Ties With Syria, Pledges Support For Reconstruction

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Sunday reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations between Jordan and Syria, highlighting a commitment to expanding cooperation as Syria moves toward reconstruction.Writing on X, Safadi emphasized the deep-rooted ties connecting the two neighboring countries and noted the continuous development of their relationship across various sectors."We take pride in the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and sisterly Syria, which are witnessing ongoing growth in multiple fields," Safadi said.The Foreign Minister added that both nations are working together to solidify comprehensive cooperation aimed at mutual benefit and collective resilience against regional challenges."We work together to devote comprehensive cooperation that reflects well on our two brotherly countries, and we stand together against challenges," he said.Safadi also expressed Jordan's commitment to supporting its neighbor's recovery following years of conflict."Syria is moving confidently toward reconstruction, and Jordan stands with it, supporting it at every step on this path," he added.