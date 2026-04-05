Exam Chaos In KP: New Policy Leaves Students And Parents Under Pressure

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Khawla Zara Fishan

The annual examinations for 9th and 10th grades in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have begun, and with them, a new debate has emerged. Under a policy introduced by the government this year, students have been assigned examination centers in distant areas instead of their own schools. While the move appears to aim at preventing cheating, the ground realities tell a different story.

At first glance, the policy seems like a positive step, as cheating has long been a serious issue in our education system. However, when its practical implications are examined, the situation appears quite different.

Students from the same school have been distributed across multiple examination centers, creating significant difficulties not only for them but also for their parents.

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This policy has become particularly challenging for families with more than one child appearing in exams. Managing transportation to different locations at varying times is nothing short of a logistical nightmare.

Take my own household as an example: three children are taking exams, and each has been assigned a different center. Ensuring that all of them reach their respective venues on time feels almost impossible.

The situation has been further complicated by the weather. Ongoing rains, poor road conditions, and traffic issues have doubled the difficulty. As a result, parents are under immense stress, while students themselves are experiencing anxiety and restlessness-factors that can directly impact their performance.

Parents have expressed a clear stance on the issue. According to them, this method is not proving to be very effective in curbing cheating.

If the real goal is to eliminate malpractice, then better monitoring, additional staff, and stricter inspection measures could be more effective. The government has resources and trained teachers that could be utilized more efficiently.

Teachers, too, seem dissatisfied with the policy. It is not feasible for a teacher to visit multiple examination centers to supervise their own students. This not only affects their professional responsibilities but also adds to their mental stress.

Another important aspect is that the policy appears to contradict the government's own claims. On one hand, there is emphasis on saving fuel and reducing expenses; on the other, sending students to far-off centers is increasing travel costs. This contradiction raises further questions among the public.

In conclusion, while the intention behind the policy may be positive, its implementation is causing public inconvenience.

There is a need for the government to take ground realities into account and adopt a strategy that not only prevents cheating but also ensures ease for students, parents, and teachers alike. After all, the purpose of education is to facilitate, not to create hardship.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the author, and the organization is not necessarily in agreement with it.