Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NEC Ukrenergo stated this on Facebook.

"No consumption restriction measures are planned for tomorrow, Monday," the statement said.

Ukrenergo also noted that it is advisable to use high-power electrical appliances during daytime hours – from 11:00 to 15:00.

Ukrenergo: Russian strikes cause new power outages in six regions

As previously reported, EUR 602.5 million was raised this winter for Ukraine's Energy Support Fund from 16 countries, the European Union, and the private sector.