Zhytomyr RMA Reports On Condition Of Victims And Restoration Of Housing After Enemy Strike On April 3

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Zhytomyr Regional State Administration stated this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"Cleanup of the aftermath of the hostile Russian strike continues in Korosten. All efforts are currently focused on supporting the victims and restoring housing. At present, eight people are in hospital in moderate condition, and three are undergoing outpatient treatment," the statement said.

It was noted that 11 people were injured as a result of the explosions, including six children. A 70-year-old woman was killed.

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"Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene immediately after the incident. Their quick and professional response made it possible to promptly begin work in the affected area. The Red Cross and other charitable and volunteer organizations also joined the response almost instantly. This coordination from the very first minutes helped avoid chaos and organize the rescue process," the administration emphasized.

According to their information, more than 50 temporary accommodation places were quickly prepared for people left without homes. Residents of the Korosten community also helped by offering their own houses.

"The scale of destruction is significant. Three apartment buildings and 86 private houses have been preliminarily inspected. Unfortunately, 10 homes cannot be restored and will be demolished. Most of the other damaged houses require major repairs to roofs, windows, and doors," the administration stated.

Specialists are already documenting the damage to enter the data into the state register, which will allow residents to receive compensation under the "eRestoration" program.

An operational headquarter is also working at the site, with specialists from the city council, district military administration, and municipal services involved.

Over April 4-5, more than 200 people and dozens of units of special equipment were engaged in debris removal and urgent repair work.

As Ukrinform reported, one person was killed in the Zhytomyr region as a result of a Russian missile and drone attac, and the number of injured has risen to ten.