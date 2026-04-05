Ukraine Denies Involvement In Explosives Incident Near Gas Pipeline In Serbia
“We categorically reject attempts to falsely link Ukraine to the incident with explosives found near the Turkstream pipeline in Serbia. Ukraine has nothing to do with this,” the spokesperson said.
Tykhyi added that the incident is most likely a Russian false flag operation as part of Moscow's broader interference in Hungarian elections.Read also: False flag operation: Expert tells how Orban could undermine Hungarian election with Russia, Vucic's help
As previously reported, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said on Sunday, April 5, that police had discovered explosives near the Balkan Stream pipeline, which transports Russian gas to Serbia and Hungary.
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