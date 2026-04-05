General Staff Reports 108 Frontline Clashes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its 22:00 updat on Sunday, April 5.

“A total of 108 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day... The enemy carried out 45 airstrikes, dropping 157 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 3,534 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,362 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions,” the statement reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one combat engagement was recorded, while the enemy carried out 53 shelling attacks, including one using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched two assaults toward Starytsia and Vovchansk; one clash is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled six enemy assaults near Novoosynove, Petropavlivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one attempt by Russian forces to advance toward Kopanky.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four assaults near Yampil, Zakytne, and Riznykivka; two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 17 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 24 attacks, attempting to advance near Bilytske, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Muravka, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Udachne, Novopavlivka, and Filiia. One engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 54 Russian troops were killed and 17 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces also destroyed two vehicles, nine pieces of specialized equipment, a motorcycle, and one personnel shelter. Additionally, two artillery systems, seven vehicles, four UAV control points, and 87 infantry shelters were damaged.

Ukraine's Defense Forces regain control of 12 settlements on Oleksandrivka axis – CinC

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops attempted seven assaults near Sichneve, Krasnohirske, and toward Sosnivka, Verbove, and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, 12 attacks were recorded toward Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka, and Zelene. The enemy also conducted airstrikes in several settlements; two clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, no offensive actions were recorded, though airstrikes targeted areas near Komyshuvakha and Novoiakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces carried out three unsuccessful assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and near Bilohrudyi Island. Airstrikes also hit Rozlyv and Zorivka.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors of the front, the General Staff added.

As previously reported, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, through April 4, 2026, amount to approximately 1,302,370 personnel.