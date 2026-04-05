Oil Near $110 As Trump Issues Fresh Iran Threat Over Hormuz Closure

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump has issued a renewed and sharply worded ultimatum to Iran, demanding the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and warning of potential strikes on critical infrastructure if Tehran fails to comply.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump escalated his rhetoric, indicating that Iranian power plants and bridges could be targeted within days if the waterway remains closed. He reiterated a previous deadline, suggesting that Iran has limited time left to act before facing severe military consequences.

The warning follows earlier remarks in which Trump said, “Tuesday will be power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.

“There will be nothing like it!!! Open the f***in' strait you crazy b***ards, or you'll be living in Hell- JUST WATCH!”

He wrote:“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open up the Hormuz Strait. Time is running out, 48 hours before all hell will reign down on them.”

In response, Iran's General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi said on Saturday that“the doors of hell will be opened to you” if Iran's infrastructure is attacked, according to state media reports.

He went on to threaten all US infrastructure in the region.

He then postponed his threatened strikes on Iranian energy facilities after claiming the US and Tehran had“productive conversations”.

On March 27 Trump said the pause would last ten days, setting an April 6 deadline, with the latest ultimatum still framed on that date.

Trump said last week that the US had“decimated” Iran and would finish the war“very fast”, but just two days later Iran shot down two US military planes.

The looming deadline suggests a dramatic week ahead, with both the oil market and stock market likely to be sent spiralling.

Oil prices have rocketed 34.5 per cent over the last month, as the market grappled with Trump's ongoing promises of the war nearing its end and the drying up of the world's oil supply.

As of Sunday, prices are hovering around $109.

Fears also growing that spiked oil prices could plunge the world into a global recession by the summer.