Honorary Senior Lecturer, Industrial Design, UNSW Sydney

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Miles Park is an Industrial Designer with many years of combined experience in professional practice, research and teaching. Prior to his current role as Senior Lecturer, Miles was Program Director for Industrial Design at UNSW, Course Leader of Product Design | Sustainable Futures at the University for the Creative Arts, UK and has worked in numerous design practice and research settings during the past twenty five years. Miles maintains a professional and educational interest in Industrial Design to which he has contributed internationally through research, education and professional practice. Research interests include Product obsolescence, e-waste, low-cost digital making and the environmental performance of products.



2008–present Senior Lecturer, Industrial Design UNSW

–present Honorary Senior Lecturer, Industrial Design | School of the Built Environment | Faculty of Arts, Design & Architecture | UNSW 2001–2007 Course Leader, Product Design | Sustainable Futures, University for the Creative Arts, Farnham, UK.



2009 Kingston University London, PhD

2005 UNSW, Masters of Environmental Management 1990 UTS, Bachelor of Design (Honours) Industrial Design

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