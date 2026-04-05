Iran Warns Trump's 'Reckless Moves' Will Drag US Into 'Living Hell'

Iran Warns of 'Living Hell'

Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf, on Sunday strongly criticised US President Donald Trump over his recent threats against Tehran, warning that such actions could have severe consequences for both the United States and the wider region as the conflict in West Asia continues. In a post on X, Ghalibaf accused Trump of escalating tensions and risking widespread instability, stating that his "reckless moves" are dragging the US to a "living hell". Ghalibaf also suggests that US actions in the region are aligned with Israeli interests, and that the US President will burn the Gulf region at the command of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands. Make no mistake: You won't gain anything through war crimes. The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game," he stated in his post on X.

Trump Threatens to Target Iranian Infrastructure

Ghalibaf's remarks come after Trump, earlier in the day, issued a strong warning, threatening to target Iran's critical infrastructure if demands are not met. Trump issued a strong warning to Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia escalates, while threatening severe consequences if it fails to do so.

In his post, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post. (ANI)

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