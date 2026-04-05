Assam Polls: Preparations Complete With Focus On Security, Young Voters

Comprehensive Preparations for Assam Polls

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, on Sunday said that all preparations are in place for the polling scheduled on April 9, with special focus on encouraging young voters and ensuring foolproof security and accessibility at polling stations. Speaking to ANI, Goel said, "For polling in Assam on 9 April, preparations are in place. Polling parties are trained, and stations are identified with facilities like ramps, wheelchairs, electricity, toilets, drinking water, and a new mobile deposit pouch system."

Voter Facilities and Security Measures

He added that special arrangements have been made for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women, including separate queues and volunteer support. "Special arrangements are made for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women, with separate queues and volunteer support. Security is ensured with 800 CAPF companies, sensitive areas covered, and borders sealed 48 hours before polling. Webcasting from border check posts has strengthened seizures, including recent drug interceptions. Confidence-building marches will be held in all districts to encourage turnout.

There are 31,490 polling stations across 126 constituencies, serving 25.05 million voters, including over 642,000 first-time voters," Goel told ANI.

Ensuring Law, Order, and Transparency

On maintaining law and order, Goel said vulnerable and sensitive polling stations have been identified based on past incidents and Election Commission criteria. "We identified vulnerable and sensitive polling stations based on Election Commission criteria, law and order concerns, and past incidents of electoral violence. To ensure transparency, 100% webcasting will take place across all 31,490 polling stations. In sensitive stations, CAPF personnel will be deployed, with additional forces for area domination. Micro-observers from the central government will also be present to guarantee neutral voting."

"Around 2 lakh civil polling personnel and 1 lakh police personnel will be on duty, supported by 800 CAPF companies and Assam Police. Large seizures of drugs, illegal liquor, and cash have been made, though most cash was returned after verification," he added.

CEO's Appeal to Voters

In his appeal to the voters, the Chief Electoral Officer said, "My appeal to the voters is that the Election Commission of India assures that polling will be free, fair, transparent, and neutral. We have deployed 800 companies of the central paramilitary forces to ensure this. My only request will be that you please come out in large numbers to vote and exercise your right to franchise so that we can have a better Assam tomorrow."

Assam is all set to go into single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)