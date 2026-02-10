Qatar Foundation's Shukran Cup Sparks Team Spirit And Wellbeing On National Sport Day 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of National Sport Day 2026 celebrations at Education City, the eighth edition of the annual Shukran Cup once again brought together members of Qatar Foundation's workforce in a vibrant celebration of teamwork, wellbeing, and belonging.

The tournament featured 359 male and female participants, who competed across a variety of sports including volleyball, basketball, football, and cricket, reflecting the diversity, inclusivity, and energy of the Qatar Foundation (QF) community.

Throughout the tournament, employees demonstrated energy, teamwork, and sportsmanship, finishing with an awards ceremony that recognized their contributions and sporting achievements.

Awards were presented to the winners by Sara Al-Mari on behalf of the QF Welfare Committee for female participants, Abdulla Al-Muhandi on behalf of the QF Welfare Committee for male participants, and Ali Mana of QF Community Sports Activation for male participants.

First launched in 2017, the Shukran Cup is organized annually by the QF Workers Welfare Department, in collaboration with QF Community Engagement and Activation, underscoring QF's ongoing commitment to wellbeing, inclusion, and recognition across its workforce.