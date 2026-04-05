Haryana CM Saini Announces Major Development Projects For Jind

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced a series of development projects and infrastructure upgrades for the Jind assembly constituency, asserting that no stone will be left unturned for its development.

Addressing the 'Dhanyawad Evam Vikas Rally' in the district, the Chief Minister announced additional financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for the development of rural areas in the constituency, along with multiple projects aimed at strengthening healthcare, education, transport, roads and basic civic infrastructure.

Urban Infrastructure and Development

Among key announcements, the Chief Minister said a divider will be constructed on the Civil Hospital-Pandu Pindara-Gohana Road at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. He also announced the development of a model road from Thandi Halwai shop via Ramrai Gate and Jhanj Gate up to Rupiya Chowk. He further announced that an auditorium along with parking facilities will be constructed at Rani Talab, for which Rs 60 crore has been allocated. The Chief Minister also announced shifting the fire station office to the site of the old bus stand and developing the Palika Bazaar into a smart market, a release said. Modern poles and street lighting will be installed across city roads, and a community centre will be constructed on the land of the old bus stand once the concerned departments are relocated as per norms.

Community and Utility Services

Saini announced that the meat market will be shifted outside the city at a cost of Rs 5 crore. He also announced the development of a park in Ward No. 30, subject to land availability, the construction of a veterinary hospital in Julani, and a new building for the veterinary hospital in Amrahedi. He announced that Haibatpur village will be covered under the Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon Yojana. Electricity lines from Shiv Chowk via Punjabi Bazaar to the City Police Station area will be laid underground at a cost of Rs 5 crore, and electricity lines in the agricultural fields of Julani village will be repaired.

Healthcare and Education Projects

A paramedical college will be constructed on the vacant land in the General Hospital premises, he announced. The Chief Minister announced the construction of a sub-health centre in the village of Ahirka and the reconstruction of the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Jind. An arts block will be constructed in the Government College.

Land, Administrative and Irrigation Works

He announced that an HSVP office building will be constructed on Safidon Road at a cost of Rs 5 crore. He also said that social organisations such as Om Shanti, Brahmin and Dhanak will be allotted plots in HSVP sectors as per rules upon receiving applications. He further announced the construction of a bridge on the Hansi branch canal and the reconstruction from RD 1650 to RD 17900 tail. Saini further announced the reconstruction of the canal colony at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Rural and Connectivity Initiatives

A bridge will be constructed for farm access roads in Kheri Taloda village, and a pond will be renovated in Ikkas village. He also announced the restoration of Vansh Mulk Teerth in Barsola village and the beautification of Pandu Pindara Teerth at a cost of Rs 2 crore. The Chief Minister said a letter will be written to the NHAI for the construction of the Jind Ring Road.

Water and Sanitation Upgrades

Sewerage lines and a 10 MLD STP plant will be installed in the newly approved colonies. He announced that to improve the drinking water supply, five new tubewells will be installed at various locations in Jind city. New pipelines will also be laid to provide canal water in Kairkhedi and Ahirka villages. (ANI)

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