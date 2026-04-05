The Risks Present To The US Banks Challenge The Coinbase Trust Bank Plan

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Community Banks Increase Compliance Issues

The Independent Community Bankers of America has been critical of the application and its compliance framework has been challenged. The group stated that the proposal does not meet required standards on risk management and profitability. Also, banks claimed that crypto companies must be subject to the same stringent regulations as their conventional counterparts. Bank representatives emphasized that companies cannot be given charter benefits without being regulated in full. They cautioned that unequal requirements might pose dangers to customers and the institutions. In addition, this issue is symptomatic of a broader conflict between digital asset companies and traditional financial organizations.

Nevertheless, Coinbase declared that it is not interested in being a traditional bank. The company stated that the charter of the trust would facilitate custody services and not deposits or lending. In addition, it seeks to enhance legal safeguards and facilitate financial activities that are under federal supervision. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition also protested against the approval and had concerns about the public interest. Its representatives claimed that the action would allow access to federal systems without fulfilling greater duties. They also referred to threats associated with previous enforcement measures and cybersecurity attacks.

Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund also commented on the decision and cautioned against risks to financial stability. The group raised issues related to fraud, money laundering, and market volatility in relation to crypto activities. Therefore, the charter's revision continues to be debated in policy circles. Simultaneously, Coinbase continues to oppose regulations proposed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission concerning tokenized securities. The company argued that these restrictions could inhibit innovation and run contrary to how the market actually operates. Additionally, this conflict adds another dimension to its regulatory participation. The struggle between Coinbase and US banks underscores growing tension over crypto companies' entry into the financial system.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.