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UAE Lottery: Over 3,700 Winners In Latest Saturday Lucky Day Draw

UAE Lottery: Over 3,700 Winners In Latest Saturday Lucky Day Draw


2026-05-09 02:16:35
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two chances each week to compete for prizes under the revised format.
    By: SM Ayaz Zakir

    More than 3,700 players won prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, including three players who took home Dh100,000 each.

    For draw number 260509, the winning combination was:

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    Days: 7, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 29

    Lucky Month: 2

    No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

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    A total of three players won Dh100,000 each after matching five Days numbers and the Lucky Month number.

    Several other participants also won prizes:

    49 players won Dh1,000 each

    3,681 players won Dh100 each

    Lucky Chance winners

    Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

    The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

    AF0409095

    DV9874564

    AQ1576743

    Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two chances each week to compete for prizes under the revised format.

    ALSO READ
      UAE Lottery: Saturday draw's winning numbers revealed; 3 players bag Dh50,000 each UAE Lottery reveals winning numbers in latest Lucky Day draw

    MENAFN09052026000049011007ID1111090748



Khaleej Times

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