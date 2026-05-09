UAE Lottery: Over 3,700 Winners In Latest Saturday Lucky Day Draw
- By: SM Ayaz Zakir
More than 3,700 players won prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, including three players who took home Dh100,000 each.
For draw number 260509, the winning combination was:Recommended For You UAE responds to Iranian attacks; sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions UAE engages 2 missiles, 3 drones from Iran; 3 injured UAE responds to attacks from Iran; Trump says ceasefire still in place UAE responds to attacks, sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions
Days: 7, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 29
Lucky Month: 2
No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.
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A total of three players won Dh100,000 each after matching five Days numbers and the Lucky Month number.
Several other participants also won prizes:
49 players won Dh1,000 each
3,681 players won Dh100 each
Lucky Chance winners
Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:
AF0409095
DV9874564
AQ1576743
Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two chances each week to compete for prizes under the revised format.ALSO READ
- UAE Lottery: Saturday draw's winning numbers revealed; 3 players bag Dh50,000 each UAE Lottery reveals winning numbers in latest Lucky Day draw
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