Adnoc Confirms Habshan Facility Damaged After April 3 Attack Domestic Supply Unaffected

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Adnoc Gas on Sunday said its Habshan complex was damaged due to falling debris.

The Abu Dhabi-based company said an Egyptian national died in the incident during the evacuation.

“The affected area was isolated, and a comprehensive assessment of the damage to the Habshan train is ongoing," it said in its statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

“The company continues to actively collaborate with international customers and partners where needed. The incident occurred due to falling debris following the successful interception by air defence systems in the Habshan area. Tragically, one contractor, an Egyptian national, lost his life during the evacuation from the site,” it said in a statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where it is listed

The company said four other contractors sustained minor injuries in the same accident and have been released from hospital.

“We are profoundly saddened by the loss of life and extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Our thoughts are also with the injured colleagues, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery. The safety, security, and wellbeing of our people remain our highest priority,” said Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of Adnoc Gas.

“We remain committed to delivering shareholder value. Our balance sheet strength and capital discipline support the company's resilience,” she added.

The company assured that domestic demand is being met through its other facilities, with no impact on customer supply.

In March, Adnoc Gas, a subsidiary of Adnoc, announced that its operations were continuing after debris fell near certain facilities.

The gas giant confirmed that there were no reported injuries and no impact on its“core processing integrity".

Abu Dhabi confirms death of one Egyptian; 4 injuries in fires at Habshan gas facilities 'Prominent son, distinguished staff': Egypt honours worker killed in Abu Dhabi fire Abu Dhabi suspends operations at Habshan gas facilities; debris injures 12 at Ajban