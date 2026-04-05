Meet Big Bird, A UAE-Based Gamer Who Competed For $1 Million At Capcom Cup In Japan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For years, the UAE's esports scene has been building momentum with few players rising to the occasion and ending up on the world stage. Among those very few is 28-year-old Adel Anouche, known in the gaming world as 'Big Bird.'

Born in Algeria and raised in the UAE, he has grown from a teenager getting“mopped” at local arcades into one of the recognisable names on the global Capcom Pro Tour. Known for his explosive playstyle in Street Fighter, he's spent the past several years representing the UAE on the international stage.

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Now, fresh off competing at the Capcom Cup in Japan with a $1 million prize pool on the line in mid-March, 'Big Bird' reflects on his journey, the pressure of competing at the highest level, and how the Middle East is finally carving out its place in global esports.

You're one of the region's best esports talents. What does it mean to represent the UAE for more than 5 years at the global stage, and at the recent Capcom Cup in Japan?

Honestly, it feels amazing being one of the first Middle Eastern esports talents, and I'm happy to represent the place I call home, the UAE. Back when I started, esports wasn't recognised much here in the region, but with the support I've received as a Red Bull professional athlete along the way, it's like truly being given wings to grow and compete at a global level. I'm also excited for what the future holds.

You've spoken about getting“mopped” at your local arcade when you first started competing. Looking back at that moment in 2012, what changed in your mindset from playing for fun to becoming an esports talent?

I was taking it as a hobby as I was studying at the same time, but as time went on and opportunities increased, I decided to take it more seriously after finishing my university, and honestly, it's been working great. Competing has been my main focus the past few years.

What really got you into gaming?

I've always been into video games ever since I was a kid, and I've always enjoyed the“escape” feeling you get from them, where you disconnect from life and just enjoy your time. It was a way for me to have fun and forget about studies and all that for a bit, which as a kid, was very boring for me (laughs).

What did winning competitions teach you about competing under pressure?

Sometimes I feel like I play better under pressure. The adrenaline you get from competing can't be matched anywhere else, and even when I'm on a break from competing, like off-season or something, I miss the feeling of being under pressure. It really makes you grow and understand a lot of things about yourself.

Describe the regional gaming and esports scene.

Honestly it has grown a lot, and there has been more players rising from the Middle East in multiple games, not just Street Fighter. And with the Esports World Cup, it's like people here now have an incentive to take it more seriously which will breed new and upcoming players. I'm looking forward to the newer generations. And I can't thank UAE, REJECT and Red Bull enough for providing all the support I need to be able to compete at the highest level.

You competed in Japan with USD 1 million on the line. Does the magnitude of the prize and stage change how you prepare mentally and strategically?

No, not really. I always aim to give the best performance I can, whether it's a 1M prize pool or a 1 dollar prize pool. As long as I'm competing, my main focus is to put out a great show, something I can be proud of and hold my head high because of it.

Gaming has always been looked down upon, especially by Middle Eastern and southeast Asian parents. What do you have to say to that?

Well, all I can say now is I'm not wasting my time anymore on“silly” stuff (laughs). It's a serious career now with so much more potential yet to be discovered, and I encourage today's parents not to be dismissive of the enthusiasm their children show towards it.

Adel 'Big Bird' Anouche qualified from the group stages but was eliminated in the Round of 16.

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