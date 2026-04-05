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Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Mideast Developments Over Phone


2026-04-05 06:22:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various international forums, during their phone call on Sunday.

The two sides also reviewed developments in the Middle East and international efforts aimed at ending this regional confrontation quickly and initiating political and diplomatic dialogue.

The Chinese Foreign Minister affirmed his country's readiness to continue to cooperate with Russia in the United Nations Security Council, engage in coordinated efforts on key issues, work toward de-escalation, maintain regional peace and stability, and strengthen global security.

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The Peninsula

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