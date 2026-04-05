Sheikh Joaan Chairs 39Th QOC General Assembly Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) convened its 39th General Assembly meeting for 2026 yesterday, under the chairmanship of QOC President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The meeting was attended by First Vice President Mohamed bin Yousef Al-Mana, Second Vice President Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al-Kuwari, Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buenain as well as presidents and representatives of the sports federations and committees affiliated with the QOC.

During the session, Sheikh Joaan praised the efforts of the federations and committees, highlighting the notable achievements of Qatari national teams across various sports in 2025.

He called for continued dedication and increased efforts in the next phase, particularly in preparation for major upcoming events - most notably the 20th Asian Games, set to be held in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 5.

The General Assembly proceedings commenced with the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (No. 38), held on December 5, 2024. This was followed by a presentation highlighting the QOC's sporting achievements in 2025, as well as upcoming major events to be hosted by Qatar, including the 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026, the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, the West Asian Youth Games 2027, and the FIVB Volleyball World Championship Qatar 2029.

The meeting also reviewed upcoming multi-sport events, including the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China (April 2026), the Asian Games, the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal (November 2026), and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (December 2026).

During the meeting, the General Assembly also approved the admission of the Qatar Police Sports Federation and the Qatar Military Sports Association as members of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

The Assembly also reviewed the QOC's budget for the fiscal years 2025–2026 and approved the final accounts for the fiscal years 2024–2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Al-Buenain highlighted the importance of advancing Qatar's sports sector, noting that recent achievements and ongoing efforts by the QOC are strengthening the country's global sporting presence.

He emphasized that upcoming milestones - especially the 2036 Olympic bid and major events like the Asian Games - require unified national efforts to elevate performance and secure further success.

He also described expanding QOC membership to the Qatar Police Sports Federation and the Qatar Military Sports Association as a strategic step toward enhancing collaboration and expertise, and concluded by thanking all contributors to Qatar's sporting progress.