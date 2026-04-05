Okoronkwo Snatches Three Points For Wihdat

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A late strike from Benjamin Okoronkwo in the 86th minute decided the Amman Derby on Saturday, as Wihdat secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Faisaly at Amman International Stadium. In a match that was often characterised by cautious play and physical challenges, it was Wihdat's late-game persistence that broke the deadlock, leaving Faisaly with no time to respond.

The opening hour was largely a stalemate. Both sides struggled to find a creative spark, with much of the play confined to a crowded midfield. While Faisaly attempted to utilise their physical presence to disrupt Wihdat's build-up, they lacked the clinical edge in the final third. As the clock wound down, the intensity increased, and it was Wihdat who finally capitalised on a defensive opening to snatch the three points in the dying stages.

This result has major implications for the Jordanian Pro League standings. By securing the win, Wihdat has climbed to 43 points, moving level with Al Faisaly. However, despite the celebratory mood in the "Green" camp, the real winner of the weekend is Hussein Irbid.

The Irbid-based club remains at the top of the table with 46 points, and crucially, they hold two games in hand over Wihdat and one over Faisaly. The derby result means that rather than one of the Amman giants pulling away to pressure the leaders, they have instead split the potential points available over the last few rounds. With a three-point cushion and matches to spare, Hussein Irbid is now firmly in the driver's seat, as the capital's rivals continue to stumble in their pursuit of the title.