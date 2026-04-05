Switzerland To Protest Israel Death Penalty With Ambassador
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DFAE interviene presso ambasciatore israeliano per pena di morte
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Read more: DFAE interviene presso ambasciatore israeliano per pena di
The head of the Peace and Human Rights Division, Tim Enderlin, has already contacted the Israeli ambassador in Bern, a foreign ministry spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency.More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland is not neutral on the death penalty
This content was published on Oct 10, 2024 Fewer and fewer countries are applying the death penalty but executions are on the rise. Switzerland wants to abolish capital punishment worldwide.Read more: Switzerland is not neutral on the death pe
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