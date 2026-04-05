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Switzerland To Protest Israel Death Penalty With Ambassador

Switzerland To Protest Israel Death Penalty With Ambassador


2026-04-05 03:14:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss foreign ministry will hold talks with the Israeli ambassador to Switzerland next week to reaffirm Swiss opposition to the expansion of the death penalty in Israel. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland to protest Israel death penalty with ambassador This content was published on April 5, 2026 - 13:47 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it DFAE interviene presso ambasciatore israeliano per pena di morte Original Read more: DFAE interviene presso ambasciatore israeliano per pena di

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The head of the Peace and Human Rights Division, Tim Enderlin, has already contacted the Israeli ambassador in Bern, a foreign ministry spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland is not neutral on the death penalty

This content was published on Oct 10, 2024 Fewer and fewer countries are applying the death penalty but executions are on the rise. Switzerland wants to abolish capital punishment worldwide.

Read more: Switzerland is not neutral on the death pe

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