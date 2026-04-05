SODIC Posts Record 118% Revenue Growth In 2025 Results

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt)

Gross profit climbed 41% to EGP 7.63bn, yielding a margin of 36%. Operating profit rose 68% to EGP 5.55bn, with a margin of 26%, while net profit after taxes and minority interest advanced 77% to EGP 4.49bn, reflecting a net margin of 21%.

Operationally, SODIC reported total unit sales exceeding 18,000, with more than 14,000 units delivered. Notably, 91% of delivered units were handed over ahead of schedule.

The company also expanded its land portfolio by approximately 1,500 feddans (around 6.3 million sqm). This included 1,000 feddans in West Cairo through a partnership with Rooya for Agricultural Reclamation, and 500 feddans in East Cairo via collaboration with MIDAR for Investment and Urban Development within the Mada project.

SODIC's performance follows the acquisition of nearly 85% of its shares by a consortium led by Aldar Properties and ADQ-one of Egypt's largest foreign direct investment deals in the real estate sector. The company said the partnership has strengthened its financial and operational capabilities, enabling it to advance its project pipeline and reinforce its market position.