Robotic Whipple Procedures Performed At HMC For First Time In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has introduced robotic Whipple surgery for the first time in Qatar, marking a significant advancement in surgical services and the treatment of complex pancreatic disease.

The Whipple procedure is one of the most intricate operations in abdominal surgery, performed to remove tumors or diseased tissue located in the head of the pancreas. The operation involves removing the pancreatic head, duodenum, part of the bile duct, gallbladder and, in some cases, a portion of the stomach, followed by reconstruction of the digestive tract to restore normal function. The procedure is very delicate, typically lasting around 9 hours because it involves several critical organs, reflecting its complexity and the high level of surgical expertise required.

HMC's first robotic Whipple surgery was performed on a 42-year-old woman diagnosed with a pancreatic head neoplasm. Using advanced robotic instruments and a high-definition 3D camera, surgeons successfully excised the lesion completely through small incisions. The robotic system provided enhanced precision, control, and visualization throughout the procedure.

The patient experienced an excellent post-operative outcome. She began walking the day after surgery as part of an accelerated recovery pathway. Her smooth recovery demonstrates the significant benefits of minimally invasive techniques for suitable patients.

Compared to traditional open surgery, the robotic technique offers a range of benefits for suitable patients, including: Smaller incisions and less scarring; Reduced blood loss; Less post-operative pain; Faster recovery and shorter hospital stay; and Earlier return to normal activities.

This achievement represents a major surgical milestone for HMC and Qatar's health sector, bringing cutting-edge minimally invasive pancreatic cancer surgery into the country and reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for specialized care. It also positions HMC to build greater expertise and capacity in complex robotic procedures, supporting improved outcomes and patient experience in the years ahead.