4 Dead, 3 Injured In Maidan Wardak Roof Collapse, Flooding

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) MAIDAN SHAHR (Pajhwok): Four people have been killed and three others injured following a roof collapse and flooding in central Maidan Wardak province.

According to the provincial Disaster and Preparedness Management Authority, the incident occurred on Saturday night in Koza-i-Alana village of the Barikab area in Jaghatu district.

The authority said an elderly man and two children were killed in the roof collapse, while three others sustained injuries. Separately, one person died due to flash flooding in Qanda Qul village of the same district, bringing the total death toll to four.

The incident comes amid continuing natural disasters across Afghanistan. Two nights ago, eight members of a family were killed in Kabul's Ghosfand Dara area after a wall collapsed on a residential tent following an earthquake.

hz/sa