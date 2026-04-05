IPL 2026: 'Winning Like This Motivates You,' Says Shami After His 2-9 Spell Against SRH

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 5 (IANS) Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami expressed satisfaction after Lucknow Super Giants registered a thrilling last-over victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, saying the win was crucial for building momentum after a setback in their previous home game.

Lucknow held their nerve to chase down 157 with one ball to spare, with skipper Rishabh Pant finishing the match in the final over after a tense contest that swung both ways.

Reflecting on the significance of the win, Shami said the result was particularly satisfying given the team's recent defeat.

“We are very happy because we had lost the previous match at home, so it was very important for us to win this match to build momentum. Once you get that start, the winning momentum continues,” he said after winning the Player of the Match award.

Shami was among the bowlers who played a key role in restricting Hyderabad to 156/9 after the hosts had looked set for a bigger total through a strong middle-order partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The experienced fast bowler emphasised the importance of maintaining peak physical condition in order to perform consistently at the highest level.

“Look, if you want to perform at a good level, it's very important to maintain your fitness. When you are on the field, you need to give that extra effort. So the idea is to keep yourself fit whenever you get the opportunity,” he said.

According to Shami, victories like this not only boost morale but also inspire players to keep striving for more success during a long tournament.“Because of that, when the team wins, it brings you a lot of happiness. And when you win like this, it motivates you to keep winning more - it's enjoyable.”

Having been part of top-level cricket for several years, the Indian pacer also spoke about the value of experience and continuous improvement as a specialist bowler. He added that developing skills over time and identifying areas for improvement remain crucial even for seasoned players.

“Having played for many years, that experience definitely helps. If we talk about someone like Mohammed Shami, he has that experience - skills develop over time, and understanding your weaknesses is also very important, especially as a specialist,” the pacer concluded

The win gave Lucknow valuable momentum in the tournament, with Shami's early breakthroughs and Rishabh Pant's batting efforts setting the platform for a hard-fought victory in Hyderabad.