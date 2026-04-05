Qatar Olympic Committee Holds 39Th General Assembly Meeting For 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) held its 39th General Assembly meeting for the year 2026, today, April 5, 2026.

The meeting was chaired by HE Sheikh Joan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, in the presence of HE Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana, First Vice President of the QOC; HE Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, Second Vice President of the QOC; HE Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Secretary General of the QOC; along with presidents and representatives of the sports federations and committees affiliated with the QOC.

