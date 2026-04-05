Amir Meets Kuwaiti Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Sunday, in his office at Lusail Palace, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait, HE Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the outset of the meeting, HE Kuwaiti Foreign Minister conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of the Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his wishes of good health and happiness to His Highness, and further development and prosperity to the Qatari people.

Meanwhile, HH the Amir entrusted HE the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister with his greetings and wishes of good health and wellness to HH the Amir of Kuwait, and continued progress and prosperity to the Kuwaiti people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the robust fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to boost and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made in their regard, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.



The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the meeting, alongside Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

On the Kuwaiti side, a number of Their Excellencies members of the accompanying delegation attended the meeting.