403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Orban Calls for End to Russian Energy Sanctions
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that the European Union is approaching a serious energy and economic challenge, arguing that removing restrictions on Russian oil and gas is essential to prevent further deterioration, according to reports.
Orban made the remarks in response to comments by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who had expressed concern over the consequences of longstanding EU policies. Tusk pointed to what he described as a
“massive energy crisis in Europe,”
along with concerns about a potential withdrawal of the NATO by the United States, shifting American military support away from Ukraine toward the Middle East, and indications that Washington may be relaxing restrictions on Russian energy exports.
He further claimed:
“It all looks like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s dream plan,”
Responding to these statements, Orban suggested that Tusk should focus more on domestic priorities rather than external actors. He stressed the seriousness of the situation, stating:
“Europe is heading toward one of the most severe economic crises in its history… Europe is in grave danger. The only way out is to lift the sanctions imposed on Russian energy. Immediately,”
The discussion also drew input from Kirill Dmitriev, who supported Orban’s position and described him as
“one of the few voices of wisdom and reason in Europe.”
Dmitriev added:
“He understands the severity of the upcoming energy and economic crisis and, unlike EU bureaucrats, knows what needs to be done to minimize the damage,”
He has repeatedly cautioned about a potential energy crunch, particularly since the escalation of conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran earlier this year, as noted by reports.
Orban made the remarks in response to comments by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who had expressed concern over the consequences of longstanding EU policies. Tusk pointed to what he described as a
“massive energy crisis in Europe,”
along with concerns about a potential withdrawal of the NATO by the United States, shifting American military support away from Ukraine toward the Middle East, and indications that Washington may be relaxing restrictions on Russian energy exports.
He further claimed:
“It all looks like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s dream plan,”
Responding to these statements, Orban suggested that Tusk should focus more on domestic priorities rather than external actors. He stressed the seriousness of the situation, stating:
“Europe is heading toward one of the most severe economic crises in its history… Europe is in grave danger. The only way out is to lift the sanctions imposed on Russian energy. Immediately,”
The discussion also drew input from Kirill Dmitriev, who supported Orban’s position and described him as
“one of the few voices of wisdom and reason in Europe.”
Dmitriev added:
“He understands the severity of the upcoming energy and economic crisis and, unlike EU bureaucrats, knows what needs to be done to minimize the damage,”
He has repeatedly cautioned about a potential energy crunch, particularly since the escalation of conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran earlier this year, as noted by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment