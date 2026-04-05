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Global Vision Set for Ethnosports 2027
(MENAFN) The schedule and strategic vision for Ethnosports 2027, regarded as an Olympic-style celebration of traditional sports worldwide, have been officially unveiled, according to the head of the World Ethnosport Union on Sunday.
Addressing attendees at the conclusion of the 8th Ethnosport Forum in Antalya, a city along the Turkish Riviera, Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan remarked: "We have successfully concluded another Ethnosport Forum, marked by its productivity and inspiring vision."
Erdogan emphasized the outcomes of the forum sessions: "We are pleased to observe that all sessions, where we came together to plan for Ethnosports 2027, have generated meaningful outcomes. Witnessing your enthusiasm and determination has been a great source of strength for us. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of you, our esteemed participants, who carry the responsibility of shaping the future of traditional sports."
The upcoming Ethnosports 2027 is expected to be an expansive international competition, uniting traditional athletes from all corners of the globe on one prominent platform.
Reflecting on the progress achieved, Erdogan added: "The transformation of the goals we set at each gathering into tangible outcomes gives us great hope. I firmly believe that a stronger future awaits traditional sports. The collective will we have demonstrated under the Ethnosports 2027 vision shows that the steps we are taking are growing into a deeply rooted plane tree."
He further highlighted the importance of unity and active engagement in promoting traditional sports: "There is a place for all of us under the shade of this tree. With a spirit of respect, peace, and solidarity, we can preserve and sustain our traditions. However, in the days ahead, we must move beyond preservation and enter a phase of stronger momentum. We must make the achievements of traditional sports heard more powerfully across the world. We should ensure that our children are introduced to at least one traditional sport, facilitate greater access for our youth, and raise athletes who will serve as role models in their respective disciplines. Each of us bears significant responsibilities."
Addressing attendees at the conclusion of the 8th Ethnosport Forum in Antalya, a city along the Turkish Riviera, Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan remarked: "We have successfully concluded another Ethnosport Forum, marked by its productivity and inspiring vision."
Erdogan emphasized the outcomes of the forum sessions: "We are pleased to observe that all sessions, where we came together to plan for Ethnosports 2027, have generated meaningful outcomes. Witnessing your enthusiasm and determination has been a great source of strength for us. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of you, our esteemed participants, who carry the responsibility of shaping the future of traditional sports."
The upcoming Ethnosports 2027 is expected to be an expansive international competition, uniting traditional athletes from all corners of the globe on one prominent platform.
Reflecting on the progress achieved, Erdogan added: "The transformation of the goals we set at each gathering into tangible outcomes gives us great hope. I firmly believe that a stronger future awaits traditional sports. The collective will we have demonstrated under the Ethnosports 2027 vision shows that the steps we are taking are growing into a deeply rooted plane tree."
He further highlighted the importance of unity and active engagement in promoting traditional sports: "There is a place for all of us under the shade of this tree. With a spirit of respect, peace, and solidarity, we can preserve and sustain our traditions. However, in the days ahead, we must move beyond preservation and enter a phase of stronger momentum. We must make the achievements of traditional sports heard more powerfully across the world. We should ensure that our children are introduced to at least one traditional sport, facilitate greater access for our youth, and raise athletes who will serve as role models in their respective disciplines. Each of us bears significant responsibilities."
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