403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Frames Iran War Security Investment for Future Generations
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump described the ongoing war with Iran as a strategic move aimed at securing a safer future for upcoming generations during his first national address since the conflict began a month ago.
In his remarks, Trump stated that the United States was not pursuing regime change in Tehran, but instead focused on weakening Iran’s naval and air capabilities while preventing it from developing nuclear weapons. “These core strategic objectives are nearing completion,” he said.
Reflecting on the 32 days of fighting since the launch of joint military actions, Trump argued that Iran “has been eviscerated and essentially is really no longer a threat… This is a true investment in your children and your grandchildren’s future.” He added that military operations would persist “over the next two to three weeks” until all objectives are “fully achieved.”
The president also issued a renewed warning to Iranian authorities, saying, “if there is no deal, we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants very hard and probably simultaneously.”
Trump further claimed that once the conflict concludes, the United States “will be safer, stronger, more prosperous, and greater than it has ever been before.”
Support for his position was echoed by political allies, with one lawmaker saying the president was “exactly right tonight,” and describing the military campaign as “an investment in the future of our children and our grandchildren. We are on the cusp of ending Iran’s nuclear blackmail – that makes America much, much safer.”
Meanwhile, Iranian officials have maintained that their nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes. Discussions have reportedly emerged within Iran’s parliament about potentially withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, arguing that participation has lost its value following recent attacks.
At the same time, Iran has continued launching strikes against Israeli targets and US military installations in the Gulf region, while rejecting negotiations with Washington. Its foreign minister stated that hostilities would continue until “the aggressor” is punished and full compensation is secured.
In his remarks, Trump stated that the United States was not pursuing regime change in Tehran, but instead focused on weakening Iran’s naval and air capabilities while preventing it from developing nuclear weapons. “These core strategic objectives are nearing completion,” he said.
Reflecting on the 32 days of fighting since the launch of joint military actions, Trump argued that Iran “has been eviscerated and essentially is really no longer a threat… This is a true investment in your children and your grandchildren’s future.” He added that military operations would persist “over the next two to three weeks” until all objectives are “fully achieved.”
The president also issued a renewed warning to Iranian authorities, saying, “if there is no deal, we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants very hard and probably simultaneously.”
Trump further claimed that once the conflict concludes, the United States “will be safer, stronger, more prosperous, and greater than it has ever been before.”
Support for his position was echoed by political allies, with one lawmaker saying the president was “exactly right tonight,” and describing the military campaign as “an investment in the future of our children and our grandchildren. We are on the cusp of ending Iran’s nuclear blackmail – that makes America much, much safer.”
Meanwhile, Iranian officials have maintained that their nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes. Discussions have reportedly emerged within Iran’s parliament about potentially withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, arguing that participation has lost its value following recent attacks.
At the same time, Iran has continued launching strikes against Israeli targets and US military installations in the Gulf region, while rejecting negotiations with Washington. Its foreign minister stated that hostilities would continue until “the aggressor” is punished and full compensation is secured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment