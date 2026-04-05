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Iran Awaits FIFA Assurances for 2026 World Cup Participation
(MENAFN) Iran declared on Sunday that it will wait for FIFA’s assurances before confirming its participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the US to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response. If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded,” Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali told a news agency regarding Iran's discussions with FIFA about holding its 2026 World Cup matches in Mexico instead of the United States.
Donyamali emphasized that the Iranian national football team has been actively continuing its preparations for the World Cup. “As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government," he added.
Responding to former US President Donald Trump’s warning that participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be unsafe for Iran’s team, Donyamali criticized the remarks. "Trump is making very contradictory statements; what he says is very inconsistent. He is making morally and ethically unbalanced statements. While this is the case, according to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be provided in the country concerned. However, the World Cup is taking place soon, and providing guarantees during this period is questionable."
He further insisted that FIFA must ensure the safety of any national team playing abroad for the World Cup. If such guarantees are not provided, FIFA should reconsider allowing the matches to be held in the United States.
“Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the US to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response. If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded,” Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali told a news agency regarding Iran's discussions with FIFA about holding its 2026 World Cup matches in Mexico instead of the United States.
Donyamali emphasized that the Iranian national football team has been actively continuing its preparations for the World Cup. “As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government," he added.
Responding to former US President Donald Trump’s warning that participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be unsafe for Iran’s team, Donyamali criticized the remarks. "Trump is making very contradictory statements; what he says is very inconsistent. He is making morally and ethically unbalanced statements. While this is the case, according to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be provided in the country concerned. However, the World Cup is taking place soon, and providing guarantees during this period is questionable."
He further insisted that FIFA must ensure the safety of any national team playing abroad for the World Cup. If such guarantees are not provided, FIFA should reconsider allowing the matches to be held in the United States.
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