Former CIA Advisor: The AI Industry Is Using The Same Creative Finance That Blew Up The Banking System In 2008

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a New Video Presentation, Jim Rickards Exposes the Off-Balance-Sheet Debt Arrangements and Circular Financing Schemes He Says Are Hiding the True Financial Risk Across the AI Sector

Washington, D.C., April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the years before the 2008 financial crisis, some of America's most prestigious banks were quietly using a financial technique to make their balance sheets look far healthier than they actually were. They moved debt into separate legal entities - special purpose vehicles - where it wouldn't show up in their public filings. When markets turned, investors discovered the true scale of the risk far too late.

Jim Rickards believes the same playbook is being run today - this time inside the artificial intelligence industry.

In a newly released video presentation, the economist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author walks viewers through what he describes as a pattern of financial engineering across the AI sector that he says bears troubling similarities to the practices that preceded the last two major market crises.

Special Purpose Vehicles - and Why the Name Should Sound Familiar

The presentation examines how major technology companies have begun using separate legal entities to finance AI infrastructure in ways that keep significant debt obligations off their primary balance sheets. Rickards cites public examples of major firms raising tens of billions through these structures specifically to avoid showing that obligation to investors.

"These were the same shady accounting practices used by Enron and Lehman Brothers," Rickards states in the presentation. "In 2008, investors had no idea how much risk banks were truly carrying - and that's what created panic."

Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody's Analytics, is quoted in the presentation describing these arrangements as "a huge red flag" and expressing concern about a 2008-like scenario.

Circular Financing: The Money Going Nowhere

A second major focus of the presentation is what Rickards calls "circular financing" - an arrangement he documents across the AI sector in which companies are effectively lending each other money to buy each other's products, generating revenue on paper while the underlying economic exchange creates little real value.

He draws a direct comparison to similar practices employed by Cisco and other networking companies during the dotcom boom - deals that produced impressive-looking sales figures right up until the moment the capital dried up and the entire structure collapsed. As Rickards explains the mechanics in the presentation, it amounts to taking money from one pocket and putting it into the other - and then recording it as revenue.

Why This Matters Beyond the Balance Sheet

The concern Rickards raises isn't primarily about accounting. It's about what happens when the market discovers the true level of risk that has been accumulating inside a financial system it believed was transparent.

In 2008, he argues, the opacity of the banking system's off-balance-sheet exposure turned a serious but manageable housing correction into a global financial catastrophe. He believes the same dynamic - hidden risk, sudden revelation, cascading panic - is set up to play out again across an AI sector whose financial interdependencies are far more extensive than most investors currently understand.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards worked directly with the Federal Reserve during the 1998 Long-Term Capital Management crisis and has spent five decades analyzing systemic financial risk. His research is published by Paradigm Press, rated 4.8 stars across nearly 2,000 reader reviews.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.

To access the full session click here.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...