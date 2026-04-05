Indian Envoy, Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Discuss Strengthening India-Japan Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, April 5 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, held a meeting with Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki on Sunday, discussing ways to further strengthen partnership between two nations, with a focus on deeper engagement with the Prefecture.

During her visit to Yamanashi Prefecture, Nagma Mallick also attended the Shingen-Ko Festival.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Japan said, "Ambassador Nagma M. Mallick visited Yamanashi Prefecture and met Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture. They discussed ways to further strengthen India-Japan partnership, with a focus on deeper engagement with Yamanashi."

"During her visit to Yamanashi Prefecture, the Ambassador also attended the Shingen-Ko Festival -- the largest Samurai Festival in the world -- organized at Kofu City," it added.

On March 26, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in France.

"Always nice to meet my friend FM Toshimitsu Motegi, this time on the sidelines of G7 FMM," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On March 6, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister Sadamasa Oue and discussed strengthening the defence technology and economic security.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sadamasa Oue, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. They had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the defence technology and economic security pillars of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

On February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on her victory in Japan's House of Representatives election.

In his message, PM Modi expressed confidence that he and Takaichi will continue to take the friendship between India and Japan to greater heights.

"Congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives! Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights," he wrote on X.

In response to his wishes, Takaichi thanked PM Modi and said that she is looking forward to working with him to strengthen the special strategic and global partnership between the two nations.

"Thank you very much, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your warm congratulations on the House of Representatives election. I look forward to continuing to work together with you to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between Japan and India and to cooperate in realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," Takaichi wrote on X.