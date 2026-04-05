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Fuel Prices in Morocco Jump by Thirteen Per Cent
(MENAFN) Fuel costs in Morocco surged by roughly 13% on Wednesday as disruptions in supply linked to the ongoing conflict drove prices higher, according to reports.
Diesel prices rose from 12.79 dirhams ($1.37) to 14.50 dirhams ($1.55), while gasoline climbed from 13.92 dirhams ($1.49) to 15.60 dirhams ($1.67), marking the second increase since the outbreak of the war in Iran.
Global markets have experienced increased volatility as the US-Israeli conflict in Iran pushes oil prices upward, raising inflation concerns.
Diesel prices rose from 12.79 dirhams ($1.37) to 14.50 dirhams ($1.55), while gasoline climbed from 13.92 dirhams ($1.49) to 15.60 dirhams ($1.67), marking the second increase since the outbreak of the war in Iran.
Global markets have experienced increased volatility as the US-Israeli conflict in Iran pushes oil prices upward, raising inflation concerns.
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