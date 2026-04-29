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Seven Rescued, 17 Bodies Recovered After Migrant Boat Breaks Down Off Libya

Seven Rescued, 17 Bodies Recovered After Migrant Boat Breaks Down Off Libya


2026-04-29 11:31:05
(MENAFN- IANS) Tripoli, April 30 (IANS) Seven people were rescued and 17 bodies recovered after a boat broke down off Libya's eastern coast, the Libyan Red Crescent said.

In a statement, the organisation said the operation was carried out by a patrol vessel from the naval base in the city of Tobruk, after those on board had been stranded at sea for eight days in harsh conditions.

The rescue, conducted in coordination with naval units and the Coast Guard in eastern Libya, lasted more than eight hours, the statement said.

Libya remains a major transit hub for irregular migrants due to its proximity to Europe and its long Mediterranean coastline. Crossings typically increase between March and September, when calmer weather improves the chances of reaching the northern shore, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Red Crescent said in a statement that the volunteers in cooperation with naval forces and coast guards of the Libyan National Army rescued seven survivors during recovery operations off Tobruk city in eastern Libya, ⁠near the border ⁠with Egypt.

Earlier on April 19, the Libyan Red Crescent had said that four undocumented migrants were rescued and six bodies recovered after a rubber boat capsized off the coast of the eastern city of Tobruk following an urgent distress call.

The group had said search operations were continuing for additional missing people. It did not immediately provide details on the migrants' nationalities or how many had been on board.

The International Organization for Migration said that 27,116 migrants had been intercepted and returned to Libya so far in 2025. It added that 1,314 migrants were killed or reported missing along the central Mediterranean route during the same period, one of the world's deadliest migration corridors.

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IANS

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