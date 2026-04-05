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Albares Urges Diplomacy Regarding Middle East Tension
(MENAFN) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares reaffirmed on Sunday his appeal for diplomacy and constructive engagement as essential pillars for achieving a “stable and prosperous” Middle East. His remarks came during a phone conversation with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, where both officials addressed rising tensions across the region.
Speaking on the US social media platform X, Albares emphasized, "The Iranian attacks must cease. Spain calls on the parties to exercise restraint and de-escalation. Dialogue and negotiation are the solution for a stable and prosperous region," underscoring the importance of calming hostilities and pursuing peaceful solutions.
Albares further noted that their discussion covered the “terrible human and economic consequences” resulting from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The ministers also reviewed developments in Gaza and the West Bank, along with what he described as “brutal violence in Lebanon,” highlighting the widespread instability affecting multiple areas.
On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel initiated an aerial campaign against Iran, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile operations aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military facilities. These strikes have led to casualties, inflicted damage on infrastructure, and disrupted global markets along with aviation activity.
Speaking on the US social media platform X, Albares emphasized, "The Iranian attacks must cease. Spain calls on the parties to exercise restraint and de-escalation. Dialogue and negotiation are the solution for a stable and prosperous region," underscoring the importance of calming hostilities and pursuing peaceful solutions.
Albares further noted that their discussion covered the “terrible human and economic consequences” resulting from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The ministers also reviewed developments in Gaza and the West Bank, along with what he described as “brutal violence in Lebanon,” highlighting the widespread instability affecting multiple areas.
On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel initiated an aerial campaign against Iran, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile operations aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military facilities. These strikes have led to casualties, inflicted damage on infrastructure, and disrupted global markets along with aviation activity.
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