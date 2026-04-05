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NAF, COOPI Partner To Expand Economic Empowerment Programs For Vulnerable Households


2026-04-05 09:09:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 5 (Petra) -- The National Aid Fund (NAF) on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement with COOPI – Cooperazione Internazionale to support the fund's economic and social empowerment programs and expand beneficiaries' access to "sustainable" livelihood projects.
According to a NAF statement, the agreement aims to "broaden" the scope of economic empowerment initiatives by linking beneficiaries with livelihood projects implemented by COOPI, through joint programs targeting vulnerable families across the Kingdom.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director General Khitam Shanikat said the agreement marks a "significant" step in strengthening the fund's empowerment programs.
The step, she noted, will expand opportunities available to targeted households and enable them to sustainably improve their living standards.
She also called for expanding partnerships with civil society organizations to support economic empowerment efforts and enhance the effectiveness of programs directed at the most vulnerable groups.
In turn, Head of COOPI's mission in Jordan Margherita Gastaldi highlighted the importance of the partnership, which would strengthen the organization's ability to reach and empower the "most vulnerable families both economically and socially."
Under the agreement, both sides will cooperate in implementing joint programs and projects and exchanging data and expertise to improve "effectiveness" of social interventions and achieve a sustainable impact on beneficiaries' lives.

MENAFN05042026000117011021ID1110944313



Jordan News Agency

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