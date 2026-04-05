'They Will Come For Gulf Nations': Iranian Journalist's Big Claim On Israel-US Motives War Updates

Amid rising Middle East tensions, Iranian journalist Elham Abedini has claimed the United States and Israel may expand conflict beyond Iran to Gulf nations. Her remarks come as war fears escalate, with ongoing strikes and threats raising concerns of a wider regional conflict.

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