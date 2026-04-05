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Migrant Boat Overturns in Mediterranean, Over Seventy Go Missing
(MENAFN) More than 70 migrants are unaccounted for after a wooden vessel sank in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, leaving rescuers to recover only 32 survivors and two bodies, an Italian humanitarian organization confirmed Sunday.
Mediterranea Saving Humans disclosed via X that the boat — carrying approximately 105 passengers — went down in a Libyan-controlled search and rescue zone after departing from Tajoura.
"Yesterday afternoon, a wooden vessel carrying ~105 women, men, and children, which had set sail from Tajoura fleeing Libya, capsized in the SAR (search and rescue) zone under Libyan control. The shipwreck occurred 14 nautical miles northeast of the ENI-NOC oil platforms in Bouri," the NGO stated, referencing the Bouri Offshore Field situated roughly 120 kilometers (75 miles) off Libya's northern coastline.
The 32 survivors and two recovered bodies reached Lampedusa, Italy's southernmost island, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The organization did not stop at reporting casualties — it issued a pointed indictment of European migration policy.
"Another 70 people are missing at sea. We stand close to the pain of the survivors, their families, and friends," Mediterranea Saving Humans said.
"This latest shipwreck is not a tragic accident, but the result of European governments' policies, which refuse to open safe and legal entry channels," it added.
Accounts from survivors paint an even grimmer picture. Speaking to a news agency upon arrival in Lampedusa, witnesses said the vessel originally held 110 people — five more than the NGO's initial estimate — and that roughly 80 individuals plunged into the water and drowned before a coast guard patrol reached the scene.
Mediterranea Saving Humans disclosed via X that the boat — carrying approximately 105 passengers — went down in a Libyan-controlled search and rescue zone after departing from Tajoura.
"Yesterday afternoon, a wooden vessel carrying ~105 women, men, and children, which had set sail from Tajoura fleeing Libya, capsized in the SAR (search and rescue) zone under Libyan control. The shipwreck occurred 14 nautical miles northeast of the ENI-NOC oil platforms in Bouri," the NGO stated, referencing the Bouri Offshore Field situated roughly 120 kilometers (75 miles) off Libya's northern coastline.
The 32 survivors and two recovered bodies reached Lampedusa, Italy's southernmost island, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The organization did not stop at reporting casualties — it issued a pointed indictment of European migration policy.
"Another 70 people are missing at sea. We stand close to the pain of the survivors, their families, and friends," Mediterranea Saving Humans said.
"This latest shipwreck is not a tragic accident, but the result of European governments' policies, which refuse to open safe and legal entry channels," it added.
Accounts from survivors paint an even grimmer picture. Speaking to a news agency upon arrival in Lampedusa, witnesses said the vessel originally held 110 people — five more than the NGO's initial estimate — and that roughly 80 individuals plunged into the water and drowned before a coast guard patrol reached the scene.
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