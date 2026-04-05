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Somali Intel Operation Kills Nine al-Shabaab Militants
(MENAFN) Somali intelligence forces, working alongside international partners, eliminated at least nine al-Shabaab militants on Saturday in the southern Lower Shabelle region, targeting key operatives involved in bomb-making.
The operation destroyed six heavy engines used by the al-Qaeda-linked group to produce explosives, according to a statement from Somalia’s Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). Among those killed were senior commanders Abiikar Nuur, responsible for managing engines and vehicles, and Abdifitah Mohamed Hassan, the chief mechanic in charge of assembling car bombs.
“These planned operations are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Khawarij bases and organizational networks, while preventing future terrorist plots,” the NISA statement said. The Somali government uses the term “Khawarij” to refer to al-Shabaab.
Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against Somalia’s government for over 16 years, frequently attacking security personnel, officials, and civilians. Since July last year, Somali forces, supported by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, have intensified their operations against the group.
The UN Security Council renewed AUSSOM’s mandate for another year in December, through a UK-backed resolution extending the mission’s authorization until December 31.
The operation destroyed six heavy engines used by the al-Qaeda-linked group to produce explosives, according to a statement from Somalia’s Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). Among those killed were senior commanders Abiikar Nuur, responsible for managing engines and vehicles, and Abdifitah Mohamed Hassan, the chief mechanic in charge of assembling car bombs.
“These planned operations are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Khawarij bases and organizational networks, while preventing future terrorist plots,” the NISA statement said. The Somali government uses the term “Khawarij” to refer to al-Shabaab.
Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against Somalia’s government for over 16 years, frequently attacking security personnel, officials, and civilians. Since July last year, Somali forces, supported by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, have intensified their operations against the group.
The UN Security Council renewed AUSSOM’s mandate for another year in December, through a UK-backed resolution extending the mission’s authorization until December 31.
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