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US Requests USD152M to Reopen Alcatraz as High-Security Prison
(MENAFN) The White House has proposed $152 million to reopen Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay as a modern high-security prison, part of the 2027 federal budget, Fox News reported Saturday. The funding request is included in a broader $1.7 billion increase for the US prison system, aimed at improving staff pay and addressing shortages.
Alcatraz, closed in the 1960s due to high operational costs, has since served as a major tourist attraction. The plan would cover initial costs for rebuilding the facility as a functional prison.
Some California lawmakers have criticized the proposal. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it “absurd,” arguing it would waste taxpayer money and undermine public trust. The site currently generates roughly $60 million annually as a tourist destination. The plan will require approval from Congress before moving forward.
Alcatraz, closed in the 1960s due to high operational costs, has since served as a major tourist attraction. The plan would cover initial costs for rebuilding the facility as a functional prison.
Some California lawmakers have criticized the proposal. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it “absurd,” arguing it would waste taxpayer money and undermine public trust. The site currently generates roughly $60 million annually as a tourist destination. The plan will require approval from Congress before moving forward.
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