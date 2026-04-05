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Pelosi Says Trump Cannot Withdraw US from NATO
(MENAFN) Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that President Donald Trump cannot unilaterally pull the United States out of NATO, criticizing his threats to leave the alliance as “shortsighted.”
Posting on the social media platform X, Pelosi reminded that NATO, founded 77 years ago, is a partnership rooted in peace and democracy. She warned that Trump’s threats could benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pelosi emphasized that under US law, a president must secure congressional approval to withdraw from NATO, either through a two-thirds Senate vote or an act of Congress. The comments come as Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO, calling it a “paper tiger” in response to the Strait of Hormuz crisis and labeling some member states as “cowards,” while insisting leaving the alliance is “beyond reconsideration.”
Posting on the social media platform X, Pelosi reminded that NATO, founded 77 years ago, is a partnership rooted in peace and democracy. She warned that Trump’s threats could benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pelosi emphasized that under US law, a president must secure congressional approval to withdraw from NATO, either through a two-thirds Senate vote or an act of Congress. The comments come as Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO, calling it a “paper tiger” in response to the Strait of Hormuz crisis and labeling some member states as “cowards,” while insisting leaving the alliance is “beyond reconsideration.”
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