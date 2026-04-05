Amir Honours Winners Of Rawda Award For Excellence In Social Work

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Hana Ramadan | The Peninsula

Amir honours winners of inaugural Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani honoured the winners of the inaugural edition of the Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work, a national award recognising achievements in the field of social work on April 5, 2026.

The award operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, in strategic partnership with Social and Sport Contribution Fund (Daam). Minister of Social Development and Family and chairs of the Board of Trustees of the award, H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, gave the inaugural speech at the award ceremony.

The winners were recognised across individual, family, non-profit organisation and private sector categories, highlighting initiatives that contribute to community development and social impact.

In the individual category, the Rawda Award was granted to the late Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani for her initiative“War and Disability: Sport and Peace”, with the award received on her behalf by her daughter, Amna bint Ahmed Al Misnad Al Mohannadi.

The Excellence Shield was awarded to Dr. Buthaina bint Abdullah Al Abdulghani for her initiative“Care and Empowerment of Value-Based Initiatives with Community Impact” under Hadara Foundation.

In the family category, the Rawda Award was presented to the family of Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi for the initiative“Autism Parents Platform”. The Excellence Shield was awarded to Fahad Abdulhadi Al Ahbabi for the initiative“Journey of Hope and Challenge”.

In the non-profit organisations category, the Rawda Award was awarded to the“Wayyakum Platform” by Qatar Cancer Society, chaired by Sheikh Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani, and the“Together Project, Assalam Schools” by Education Above All Foundation, led by CEO Mohammed Saad Al Kaabi.

The Excellence Shield was granted to Qatar Charity, headed by CEO Yousef Ahmed Al Kuwari, for the initiative“Impact Makers Generations Challenge”. A certificate of appreciation was awarded to the Family Consulting Centre (Wifaq), represented by Executive Director Jaber Rashid Al Nuaimi, for its“Pre-Marital Rehabilitation Programme”.

In the private sector category, the Rawda Award was awarded to Seashore Group, led by CEO Salem Saeed Al Mohannadi, for its“Seashore Sustainability Programme”. The Excellence Shield was presented to Ooredoo, represented by Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, for the Doha Marathon.

Rafeeq Al Darb Company, led by CEO Abdullah bin Thamer Al Hemaidi, received a certificate of appreciation for its“Rafeeq Al Khair Initiative”.

The Rawda Award underscores Qatar's commitment to strengthening social work as a pillar of national development, while encouraging impactful initiatives that contribute to a cohesive and resilient society.