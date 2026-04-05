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S. African Mobilizes army to Back Police Fighting Violent Crimes

S. African Mobilizes army to Back Police Fighting Violent Crimes


2026-04-05 08:00:48
(MENAFN) South Africa has mobilized its army to support police in several regions struggling with violent crime, including gang activity and illegal mining operations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this year that 2,200 troops would be sent to five of the nation’s nine provinces most affected by criminal activity. Authorities say the year-long deployment is designed to restore order in crime-ridden areas, though critics caution that military involvement in civilian policing rarely produces lasting results.

Gang violence and illicit mining are significant challenges in South Africa, which continues to report one of the world’s highest homicide rates. According to the latest statistics for October–December 2025, about 71 people were killed each day.

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