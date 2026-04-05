All Pillars Of Democracy Must Work With Mutual Respect, Says Telangana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 5 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that all pillars of democracy must work with mutual respect and avoid confrontations.

He stated that his government gives the highest respect not only to all court verdicts and judgments, but also to various observations and feedback.

He was speaking at the foundation-laying of Zone-II of the new building of Telangana High Court in the presence of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant.

“In our democracy, the three branches operate with autonomy, inter-dependence and respect for each other: legislature, executive and judiciary. For a common citizen, the court represents the final door to knock, the last resort. Therefore, it is a great opportunity for me, maybe of a lifetime, that my government could initiate the project to build a new High Court complex for Telangana,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said many governments and Chief Ministers in the past could have taken up this project, but for some reason, it was left for his government to undertake this noble task.

“The new High Court will become an icon, a functional lifeline for society and democracy. This will be the platform where the poor and weak will come seeking justice. For the next 100 years, the poor, the weak, the voiceless and the oppressed will come to this temple of justice, seeking to be heard, and will hope to find justice,” said the Chief Minister.

He noted that the current High Court, a building of great historical significance, was no longer able to physically support the needs of all stakeholders.

“Beyond legacy, this building shows my government's view and values of democracy. We believe that all pillars must work collaboratively, with mutual respect. My government gives the highest respect for the judiciary,” he said.

He believes that it is the duty of the political executive to provide the judiciary with the best modern facilities to perform to their highest level of capabilities.

“What we are building here will not only be one of the largest High Court buildings in India, but a benchmark of modernity and excellence in public infrastructure. When we formed our government in December 2023, one of the first decisions was to create this new High Court complex at Rajendranagar. We handed over 100 acres of land for the project,” he said.

He mentioned that work is in progress for Zone I for the institutional buildings. The Zone-II comprises residential buildings, and the government aims to finish this in record time by December next year.

The Chief Minister revealed that across the state, his government was working on several new projects for 49 courts and many residential quarters in various towns and districts.