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Iranian Media Says US Aircraft Destroyed in Pilot Rescue Clash
(MENAFN) Iranian forces and US troops exchanged fire during an American rescue operation in Iran, during which a US C-130 support aircraft was reportedly shot down, Iranian state-affiliated media alleged Sunday — claims that have yet to be confirmed or denied by Washington.
Citing a news agency, Iranian law enforcement special units claimed to have neutralized several American military assets during the confrontation, including a special operations HC-130 aircraft, two Black Hawk helicopters, and an unspecified number of drones. Ground combat reportedly continued following the initial engagement, as Iranian units clashed with surviving or reinforcing US personnel, the agency added.
Earlier Sunday, Iran had separately alleged that it downed a US C-130 support aircraft over southern Isfahan — a claim that preceded the more detailed account published by the news agency.
Media also reported that multiple US service members sustained injuries during a mission to extract the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet that had been shot down over Iranian territory.
As of publication, the US government had issued no official statement addressing Iran's allegations.
The incident unfolds against a dramatically deteriorating regional security landscape. Tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a joint military offensive against Iran on February 28, an operation that has, to date, claimed more than 1,340 lives — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to available reports.
Tehran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations. Iran has also moved to restrict commercial and military vessel transit through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, raising alarm over potential disruptions to global energy supply routes.
Citing a news agency, Iranian law enforcement special units claimed to have neutralized several American military assets during the confrontation, including a special operations HC-130 aircraft, two Black Hawk helicopters, and an unspecified number of drones. Ground combat reportedly continued following the initial engagement, as Iranian units clashed with surviving or reinforcing US personnel, the agency added.
Earlier Sunday, Iran had separately alleged that it downed a US C-130 support aircraft over southern Isfahan — a claim that preceded the more detailed account published by the news agency.
Media also reported that multiple US service members sustained injuries during a mission to extract the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet that had been shot down over Iranian territory.
As of publication, the US government had issued no official statement addressing Iran's allegations.
The incident unfolds against a dramatically deteriorating regional security landscape. Tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a joint military offensive against Iran on February 28, an operation that has, to date, claimed more than 1,340 lives — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to available reports.
Tehran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations. Iran has also moved to restrict commercial and military vessel transit through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, raising alarm over potential disruptions to global energy supply routes.
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