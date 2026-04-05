403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Drones Injure Civilians in Russia, Hit Key Oil Pipeline
(MENAFN) Ukrainian drone strikes wounded civilians and ignited a fire along a critical oil pipeline near a major Baltic Sea port on Sunday, Russian regional officials confirmed, in one of the latest escalations in an intensifying aerial campaign targeting Russia's economic and civilian infrastructure.
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported the most alarming civilian incident on his Telegram channel, describing a direct strike on a passenger vehicle in a residential area.
"In the village of Zamostye, Grayvoron district, an enemy drone attacked a minibus that was intended to transport civilians to work. Seven people were injured," Gladkov said.
He added that one of the injured is in serious condition.
Further north, in the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko disclosed that air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed 19 unmanned aerial vehicles during the early morning hours of Sunday. Despite the interceptions, debris from downed drones struck a section of an oil pipeline near the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, triggering a fire at the site.
"There are no casualties," Drozdenko added on social media.
Sunday's assault follows a series of Ukrainian drone strikes that targeted the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga in late March. The port of Primorsk holds strategic significance as Russia's largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea and a principal export gateway for the country's flagship Urals crude oil — making it a high-value target in Ukraine's broader economic warfare strategy.
That strategy was articulated explicitly earlier this week by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, who identified attacks on seaports as a deliberate strategic priority designed to inflict measurable damage on the Russian economy.
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported the most alarming civilian incident on his Telegram channel, describing a direct strike on a passenger vehicle in a residential area.
"In the village of Zamostye, Grayvoron district, an enemy drone attacked a minibus that was intended to transport civilians to work. Seven people were injured," Gladkov said.
He added that one of the injured is in serious condition.
Further north, in the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko disclosed that air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed 19 unmanned aerial vehicles during the early morning hours of Sunday. Despite the interceptions, debris from downed drones struck a section of an oil pipeline near the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, triggering a fire at the site.
"There are no casualties," Drozdenko added on social media.
Sunday's assault follows a series of Ukrainian drone strikes that targeted the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga in late March. The port of Primorsk holds strategic significance as Russia's largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea and a principal export gateway for the country's flagship Urals crude oil — making it a high-value target in Ukraine's broader economic warfare strategy.
That strategy was articulated explicitly earlier this week by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, who identified attacks on seaports as a deliberate strategic priority designed to inflict measurable damage on the Russian economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment