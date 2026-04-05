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Canada Condemns Israeli Military Actions in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Mark Carney, Canada’s prime minister, on Tuesday strongly denounced Israel’s military operations within Lebanese borders, describing them as "an illegal invasion" of the nation.
During a press briefing held in Quebec, Carney addressed journalists and reiterated his stance, stating, "It's an illegal invasion" of Lebanon. He further emphasized that such actions represent "It's a violation of their territorial sovereignty, integrity, and sovereignty."
Carney also referenced the Lebanese government’s recent measures, explaining: "From a practical perspective, the Government of Lebanon has banned (the Lebanese group) Hezbollah. It's taking action, is trying to take action against Hezbollah and their terrorist activities and their threats to Israel, and that is the purported justification for this invasion." His remarks highlighted Lebanon’s internal efforts to manage the situation involving Hezbollah.
Concluding his statements, Carney affirmed Canada’s position by saying, "So, we condemn it," reinforcing the country’s opposition to the military escalation.
The developments follow intensified Israeli operations, including extensive aerial bombardments and a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, which came after a cross-border assault carried out by Hezbollah on March 2.
According to Lebanese officials, the ongoing strikes have resulted in at least 1,247 fatalities and left approximately 3,690 individuals wounded since the escalation began.
During a press briefing held in Quebec, Carney addressed journalists and reiterated his stance, stating, "It's an illegal invasion" of Lebanon. He further emphasized that such actions represent "It's a violation of their territorial sovereignty, integrity, and sovereignty."
Carney also referenced the Lebanese government’s recent measures, explaining: "From a practical perspective, the Government of Lebanon has banned (the Lebanese group) Hezbollah. It's taking action, is trying to take action against Hezbollah and their terrorist activities and their threats to Israel, and that is the purported justification for this invasion." His remarks highlighted Lebanon’s internal efforts to manage the situation involving Hezbollah.
Concluding his statements, Carney affirmed Canada’s position by saying, "So, we condemn it," reinforcing the country’s opposition to the military escalation.
The developments follow intensified Israeli operations, including extensive aerial bombardments and a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, which came after a cross-border assault carried out by Hezbollah on March 2.
According to Lebanese officials, the ongoing strikes have resulted in at least 1,247 fatalities and left approximately 3,690 individuals wounded since the escalation began.
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