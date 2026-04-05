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Erdogan Speaks to Putin on Phone about Iran, Regional Escalation

Erdogan Speaks to Putin on Phone about Iran, Regional Escalation


2026-04-05 07:18:00
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, stating that Ankara does not support attacks on Iran nor does it endorse Iran’s retaliatory strikes against neighboring countries, according to diplomatic sources.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues. On the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, Erdogan emphasized that Turkey continues peace- and stability-focused engagement with all parties to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Erdogan also warned that attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea threaten regional stability and stressed that the Iran conflict should not become a new flashpoint in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Turkish president highlighted his close monitoring of developments in Syria, noting that efforts to strengthen stability there serve the shared interests of Turkey and Russia, and stressed the importance of preserving the progress already achieved.

Additionally, Erdogan criticized the policies of the Israeli government under Prime Minister Netanyahu, urging that actions undermining the status of Jerusalem must not be allowed.

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